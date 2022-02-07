Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police's Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit have joined a national campaign to warn of the dangers using a mobile phone whilst driving.

It comes as research has shown using a mobile phone can impair your ability to drive more than if you were driving whilst over the drink drive limit.

It is one of the four factors – alongside drink and drug-driving, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt – that can increase your chances of being seriously injured or even killed in a crash, according to road safety Sergeant David Hazlett.

Police across Hampshire are warning drivers about the dangers of using their phones whilst behind the wheel.

The police officer, who works in the joint operations roads policing unit at Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘Driving whilst using a mobile device is dangerous and one of the four main contributory causes of fatal collisions.

‘It’s important to say that the vast majority of drivers don’t break the law but work still needs to be done to change the public’s minds and make mobile phone use in vehicles as socially unacceptable as drink and drug driving.’

Being caught using a mobile phone while driving carries a penalty of six points and a £200 fine.

And now the police want to warn drivers of the dangers of going ‘hands free’ by pairing their mobile phone device to their car.

Sgt Hazlett added: ‘Whilst many vehicles now allow drivers to pair their phones and devices, people should not view “hands free” as being a safe alternative.

‘Research has shown that you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision and be less likely to notice and react to hazards in time by the distraction that mobile devices cause.

‘This includes using “hands free” as your attention is divided between driving and the conversation you will be having so can impact on the quality of your driving. Is it worth answering that call or can it wait?

‘Texting, checking emails, scrolling through music and other device functions also distracts the driver and prevents their full attention which is needed for safe driving.’

The campaign runs from today until February 27.

