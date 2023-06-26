Hampshire residents demands the right to eat birds and hedgehogs in garden to cope with cost of living
In a Facebook post on Winchester Rants, an anonymous member published a post regarding the right to be able to kill wildlife in their garden in order to cope with the cost of living crisis.
The post said: ‘Huge freaking rant. If wild birds/ hedgehogs are in my garden they are on my property – I have the right to hunt them and make use of the meat for stews.
‘My neighbour is upset about this but it’s my land, my garden – I’d understand if I went out to actively find them, but don’t out bait down or nothing, just a few seeds.’
Under The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 Schedule 6 it states that people are prohibited from killing or capturing animals unless they are suffering or need to be rehabilitated.