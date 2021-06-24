Openreach is rolling out super-fast broadband to homes across Fareham and Gosport. Picture: Openreach

The telecoms company’s work will reach homes in nine locations across Fareham and Gosport, as well as Botley and Yateley.

Homes in Stubbington, Titchfield, Whiteley, Locks Heath, and Lee-on-the-Solent will be be covered by the upgrade works.

It means residents will be able to access super-fast full fibre broadband through their internet service provider, with potential download speeds up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection.

The £32m works will see 80,000 homes across Hampshire connected to the full fibre infrastructure by 2026.

Connie Dixon, Openreach’s regional director for the South East, said: ‘Nobody in the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach. We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.

‘Just last month we announced 134 rural and hard to reach locations across the South East were to benefit, so it’s great that we’re able to reveal another huge broadband boost for the region with these additional 72 locations.

‘The latest details and timescales are available on our website as the build planning progresses.’

Openreach plans to bring the faster broadband connection to 580,000 more homes and businesses across the UK over the next five years.

More than one million customers are already connected to the faster internet service thanks to Openreach’s roll out of full fibre.

The UK government has set a target of 85 per cent of UK having super-fast broadband by 2025.

But earlier this year saw parliament’s spending watchdog warn that the target would be missed unless more was done to speed up the infrastructure’s roll out, highlighting concerns that rural areas could miss out.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron