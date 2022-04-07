Police were called to the incident in Festival Place shopping centre, in Wote Street, Basingstoke, at around 6pm on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy had been assaulted near Caffe Nero in Festival Place.

The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

Police have arrested several teenagers over the serious assault. Stock picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

Officers attended the scene and arrested three teenagers, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy.

They were all arrested on suspicion of suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent, while one of the boys aged 16 and the boy aged 15 were also arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 15-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘All three have been released on conditional bail and our enquiries are ongoing.

‘Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information. Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?’

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44220132751.