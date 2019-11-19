Hampshire woman dies after martial arts fight

Have your say

TRIBUTES have been paid to a woman who died of a brain injury after a martial arts fight.

Sai Aletaha, 26, collapsed on Saturday night at the Central Hall venue in Southampton.

University Hospital Southampton

She was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but died the following day.

READ MORE: A34 in Hampshire is closed after lorry hits pedestrian

Hampshire Constabulary said inquiries into exactly what happened are ongoing.

A post on Southampton's Lookborai gym's Facebook page said: ‘Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that one of our team mates unfortunately suffered an injury leaving her in a critical condition that she tragically will not recover from.

‘Saeideh Aletaha was a lovely character with a beautiful soul. Her dedication to the sport was 110 per cent travelling miles every day just to train.

‘She found her place with us just a few months ago but has become a part of the family and will be sorely missed.’

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed it was called shortly after 8.50pm after the woman collapsed.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called shortly before 1am on Sunday, November 17 by colleagues at Southampton General Hospital informing us of a woman who was being treated in hospital for a life-threatening brain injury.

‘The woman, aged 26, died in hospital later that day.

‘Inquiries into exactly what happened are ongoing. Next of kin have been informed.’

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.