Hannah holds a ball to remember her dearly-departed young daughter Beau

LOSING a child is the toughest challenge any parent can face, and it’s an experience mum Hannah Henriques knows sadly too well.

The mum from Fareham lost her daughter Beau just before her sixth birthday in 2015.

Hannah's daughter Beau

Beau was born with congenital heart disease, and died when heart surgery operation at Southampton General Hospital failed.

Hannah said: ‘Beau endured so much in her little life, including three major open-heart surgeries, 20 other heart surgeries, four cardiac catheters and numerous other procedures.

‘Throughout her life, she showed so much courage and determination.

‘We miss Beau incredibly. She gave the world so much love and joy. She truly was our world and our life.’

But Hannah was determined to use her experience to help other bereaved families and set up The Beau Halo Trust last year and is set to mark its first anniversary with a circus-themed ball this Saturday.

Hannah said: ‘After Beau’s death, it became apparent that there was a lack in both local and national bereavement aftercare for parents and their families after a loss of a

child.

‘With the support of our family and friends we launched the trust. It now supports bereaved parents and their families through emotional, practical and financial support.

‘This year we have been helping families with counselling and grants and in the coming

year we will be working with hospitals in Hampshire and West Sussex to support families.’

One of the event sponsors is St Mary’s NHS Treatment Centre, where Hannah and her mother works as a nurse and theatre practitioner.

Hospital director Penny Daniels said: I admire Hannah greatly: to come through such a tragedy and support others who have faced such as terrible loss takes enormous

courage and strength.

‘I am delighted we have been able to sponsor the ball and I would encourage other individuals and businesses to buy tickets to enjoy a great night out for an exceptional cause.

‘Every ticket sold goes to support bereaved parents at their lowest ebb.’

To learn more about the charity visit thebeauhalotrust.org/