Happiest places to live in the Portsmouth area have been revealed

Disneyland might be the happiest place on Earth but could you be living in the next best thing?

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) has published its annual happiness survey for the last year.

Happiest places to live in our area have been revealed. Picture: ulkas

Residents of districts up and down the country are asked to rank how happy they felt on a scale of 0 to 10 by government surveyors.

The data was gathered between April 2018 and March 2019, with the average happiness ratings across the UK being 7.56.

According to the ONS, the Ribble Valley in Lancashire is the happiest places in the country with an average score of 8.30 out of 10.

The happiness survey was part of the ONS’s annual Personal well-being in the UK bulletin.

It includes estimates of life satisfaction, feeling that the things done in life are worthwhile, happiness and anxiety at the UK, country, regional and local authority level.

Here’s how Portsmouth and the surrounding areas performed in the happiness survey:

- Portsmouth – 7.6 out of 10 – above national average

- Fareham – 8.1 out of 10 – much above national average

- Gosport – 7.4 out of 10 – below national average

- Havant (including Waterlooville and Hayling Island) – 7.7 out of 10 – above national average

- East Hampshire – 7.7 out of 10 – above national average

- Chichester – 8.3 out of 10 – much above national average

- Winchester – 7.9 out of 10 – above national average

- Southampton – 7.5 out of 10 – below the national average

Are you surprised by any of these scores? Let us know in the comments below.