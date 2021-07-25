From left, Mayor Cllr Rosie Raines, (red) with Tim Brownsea and Shaun Shears, performers at the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Music lovers are experiencing live performances as the three-day, multi-venue extravaganza Hi Fest kicked off on Friday.

More than 70 acts are performing a wide range of music over the weekend, from ska choirs to skiffle orchestras and shanty singing, barbershop and blues, hard rock and rock and roll.

Mayor Cllr Rosie Raines with organisers from HiFest. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Kevin Swinburn, event organiser and Hayling resident, said: ‘The sun’s shining and crowds are filling up. All the sound equipment works, which is good.

‘We had the mayoress officially open the festival at 12 on Saturday at the West Town Inn, which went well.’

Festival organisers are working with and in support of the Hayling Lions.

Nikki Shepherd, a committee member for the Hayling Lions, said: ‘‘The forecast was a bit poor, but here we are - we’ve got pub gardens full of people who are happy and smiling in a Covid-safe environment, publicans who are serving lots of customers, performers who are kindly donating their time for a Hayling celebration.

Hilary Knight and John Gore. Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘We are very blessed. There’s a tremendous vibe, it’s a real seaside festival.’

Hayling residents and festival visitors are currently being welcomed at seven venues hosting festival events across the island, with performances at The Lifeboat Inn, The Olive Leaf, The Hayling Billy, The West Town, Ralphs Wine Bar, Pebble Beach Cafe, and Virdees Ice Cream.

Nikki added: ‘The Lions are completely self-funding, and we are unique as we are the only organisation where every single penny goes towards doing good.

From left, Pam Hutchinson from Hayling Lions, Mayor Cllr Rosie Raines, and Maxine Demtriou from the pub. Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘We focus on supporting and serving our community. Our commitment as the Lions is that all the money we raise on Hayling does good on Hayling.

‘One of the things we do is put on events like this to do something nice for local people. Kevin was kind enough to want to support us and involve us in the festival - without his hard work and the work of his team, this wouldn’t be happening.