Sam Weatherstone, from Westbourne, near Emsworth, has made the GB Climbing Development Squad for this year.

The 13-year-old is one of 19 children who made the Youth B category and his place in the team was officially announced on January 7.

Sam said: ‘I am so excited about this amazing opportunity with team GB.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Weatherstone on the right.

‘I love climbing, it is my passion not just my hobby and this chance to train and compete with the GB team and wear the blue vest and possibly represent my country in a sport I love, is a dream come true.

‘I have worked hard to get here, especially training through lock down to keep up my strength and fitness.

‘I am really looking forward to the next challenge that lies ahead.’

Sam climbing.

Sam started his climbing journey as a young child, climbing trees, walls and anything else he could make his way up.

He took the sport up as a hobby aged 10, training at indoor bouldering centre Red Spider in Fareham in 2018 and after a few weeks was asked to join the competition squad.

He was asked to join the parent company, White Spider, in March 2020, training twice a week in London for three hours after school.

During lockdown, Sam and his dad Charles Weatherstone built a climbing wall in their back garden, allowing him to continue his training.

Sam took the sport up at age 10.

SEE ALSO: Former Express FM host from Portsmouth loves his new life as a celebrant

In July 2021 the youth competition squads from both Red and White Spider were merged and all the athletes had to reapply through an assessment.

Sam regained his place on the squad and by September he was competing – placing 3rd in the National Lead Climbing Championships, 2nd in the National Bouldering Championship and 5th overall in the UK YCS Youth Climbing Series.

Sam’s mum Emma said she and dad Charles are ‘really proud’ of him.

She said: ‘He is working so hard to strike a balance between school, climbing and has even come out stronger from the pandemic.

‘He is passionate about his climbing and wants to go far.

‘Knowing that climbing is now an Olympic sport makes this even more exciting.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron