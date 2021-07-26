Havant and Hayling Island firefighters rescue woman by cutting through roof of crashed car
FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a woman from her vehicle after a collision on Hayling Island.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 8:07 am
Firefigthers from Havant and Hayling Island fire stations were called to the single-vehicle traffic incident on Havant Road at 6.30pm yesterday evening.
A woman needed medical attention for a suspected back injury, according to a Havant firefighter.
Read More
Read MoreOperation Nightingale veterans help to rebuild Bronze Age roundhouse at Butser A...
He said: ‘We were called out to to red Vauxhal Corsa, with one female trapped inside.
‘We cut the roof off to extracate her as she had a suspected back injury and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.’
South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.