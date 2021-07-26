Havant and Hayling Island firefighters rescue woman by cutting through roof of crashed car

FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a woman from her vehicle after a collision on Hayling Island.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 26th July 2021, 8:07 am

Firefigthers from Havant and Hayling Island fire stations were called to the single-vehicle traffic incident on Havant Road at 6.30pm yesterday evening.

A woman needed medical attention for a suspected back injury, according to a Havant firefighter.

Read More

Read More
Operation Nightingale veterans help to rebuild Bronze Age roundhouse at Butser A...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fire crews were called to a road traffic collision on Hayling Island yesterday.

He said: ‘We were called out to to red Vauxhal Corsa, with one female trapped inside.

‘We cut the roof off to extracate her as she had a suspected back injury and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.’

South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Hayling IslandHavant