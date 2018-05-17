Havant Borough Council leader promises review of ‘unfair’ beach hut fees ‘in the next week’

Winners - The youngsters who were chosen to ride in the Royal Mail coach are, from left, Ryan Piggott, Simone Laraway, Lucy Saunders, Penny McCormick, Matthew Naylor and Nicholas Hibberd

THIS WEEK IN 1987: Lucky six win royal ride to see the Queen

Rosalie Weatherill with son 'Dave and husband Arthur on the day the accident happened

Tributes to woman, 79, who dies year after horror crash abroad

Barbara Colson, fears she may have to sell her Eastoke beach hut because of rising charges Picture: Habibur Rahman

