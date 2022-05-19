Gary Doran, 28, and Ryan Doran, 27, are organising a charity football match on Saturday, May 28 alongside friends and family to help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The event is due to be held at the home of Havant and Waterlooville FC, which has donated the use of its Westleigh Park ground for next to nothing.

Gary, from Bedhampton, and Ryan, from Havant, have long been keen to organise a fundraiser but had to put it on hold over lockdown.

Ryan and Gary Doran are organising a charity football match to help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Gary said: ‘We always said we wanted to do something for charity together, so we decided to host this and also take part in the Great South Run in the same year to make it even bigger and better than we originally planned.’

The brothers plan to go head to head in a number of challenges, the winner of which will first dibs to pick from a hat of players and the loser will face trials such as eating raw eggs.

‘It’s silly challenges like that we hope will bring awareness of cancer, as well as being a bit of fun for people to watch,’ said Gary.

The duo have been flooded with support from friends and family who, like them, have been impacted by the disease.

Gary added: ‘We’ve both been affected by cancer with family members having it, including our nans.

‘Lots of people are up for helping us who have had family members or close friends affected by it as well.’

One family friend who has helped to organise the fundraiser and will be there on the day to collect money and facilitate the event is Samantha Ross, manager of Cancer Research in Havant.

She said: ‘I will be there collecting money on the gate, helping with the raffle and filming a video for online link of the whole day.

‘I wanted to be involved because it’s their first fundraiser, it’s something close to their hearts and obviously being a manager of Cancer Research, I wanted to help them out.’

With around 80 confirmed attendees, the brothers hope to bring as much attention and raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK.