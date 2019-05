Havant Camera Club meet every Tuesday evening at the St John Ambulance Hut, Havant, and prospective members are entitled to two visits, without obligation, to help them decide if they like us. We have a mixture of talks and competitions, with advice readily available.

Old Garage by Stewart Rowe.

Vintage Tailor by Carrie Davidson.

Be2 Replica by Nick Johnson.

Vintage Steam Engine Darjeeling by David Young.

