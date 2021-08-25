The team at the Cancer Research UK store in West Street celebrated hitting the massive sales target on Saturday.

Store manager Lorraine Clifford and area manager Yvonne O’Connor shared their delight with customers and volunteers at the store, which opened to the public more than 20 years ago.

Outside the Havant charity shop, which has just hit its £2 million fundraising milestone

Lorraine said: ‘The donations from supporters in Havant are amazing and keep this large busy store full of lovely clothing, homeware, books, toys, puzzles and CDs.

‘We even have a Premium section with clothing labels such as Monsoon, Phase Eight, Coast etc.

‘I can’t thank our community enough for shopping here and bringing us such fabulous things.’

The charity currently funds around 50 per cent of all publicly funded cancer research in the UK and is the only UK charity fighting more than 200 types of the disease.

Yvonne said: ‘Covid-19 has hit us hard and we have lost funds at a time when cancer diagnosis and treatments have fallen behind.

‘Our shops typically contribute more than £25 million each year to vital research, so we’re rallying the community to help us fight back.

‘Volunteers are a critical part of helping to get research back on track, as we need help in store to look after our customers and prepare donations for sale.’

Lorraine added: ‘My Havant store has a wonderful team of volunteers but with increased footfall and donations we urgently need more support.

‘There are several ways volunteers can help including customer service, merchandising and sorting donations.’

For more information, visit cruk.org/shops.

