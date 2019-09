Have your say

A GROUP from Havant Pastoral Centre are hosting an event as part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s World Biggest Coffee Morning.

The event is being held on October 4 at Havant Methodist Church, between 9.30am and 12pm.

For information call 02392 473633​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.