Havant cop proves he is a kung fu master after winning international karate competition

Criminals in Havant beware - a Kung Fu cop patrolling the streets has become a karate world champion after winning an international competition in China.

PC Mike Lynch, who is based in Havant, braved the 40C heat in Chengdu to become Karate Kumite world champion at the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) last week.

The police officer, who has been with Hampshire Constabulary for 17 years, had previously lost twice to the former Karate Kumite World Champion from Turkey, before beating him at this year's competition to claim the title.

PC Lynch also won the gold medal in submission grappling, and the bronze in Karate Kata.

Kumite, meaning 'grappling hands,' and Kata, meaning 'form,' are two of the three main sections of karate training.

The black belt bobby said: ‘Although the competition is fierce, due to National pride, the competitors were hugely respectful outside of the competition environment and I have made some lifelong friends in my experiences.

‘The competitor from Turkey who I fought gave me a commemorative medal which I will treasure.

‘In fact, lots of memorabilia was exchanged amongst athletes.

‘The most popular item of the games seemed to be the Hampshire custodian.’

The WPFG are held every two years, featuring members of law enforcement agencies from more than 80 countries competing in 54 sports.

Sports range from dodgeball to arm wrestling.

Mike said: ‘WFG is the third largest event to the Olympics and Paralympics in terms of competitors and countries representing.

‘The Chinese volunteers were some of the most hospitable people I have ever met and the games were a huge success.

‘It is inspiring to see police and fire officers from over 70 countries being so passionate about sport and fitness, and the high standard of achievement was testament to this.’

Mike said it would be ‘amazing' to see more Hampshire and UK police taking part in the next event, to be held in Rotterdam in 2021.

In 2017, PC Lynch won a gold medal at the games in Los Angeles.