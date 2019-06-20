Havant gym owners to brave 100km trek in aid of Rowans Hospice

A HAVANT gym owner hopes to inspire people as she gears up to take on a 100km trek for the Rowans Hospice.

Emma Teasdale, who owns My Fitness Hub with her husband Duncan, has been training hard for the Race to the Stones, which takes place in July.

Along with rescue dog training partner Alfie, Emma has taken on plenty of long hikes to prepare for the two-day event which will take her and Duncan on a 100km route from Oxfordshire to Wiltshire, with a total climb of 3,704ft.

Emma, 50, said: ‘Duncan has completed many marathons and races in all types of terrains, most recently completing the 157km Marathon des Sables across the Sahara Desert in April last year, so he’s no stranger to a challenge.

‘I used to run lots, and have completed The Great South run on a few occasions, but this is a completely new type of challenge for me.

‘For me, if I did a 5km walk it would not motivate me, so I needed something to aim for.

‘I’m hoping what I’m doing will inspire people - I always say I’m fabulously fit and fat!’

The couple have raised more than £10,000 for Rowans Hospice over the years, including a three-hour spinathon and their annual Christmas raffle, which customers donated 180 items to last year.

Duncan, 61, said: ‘All charities are fantastic but everyone in this area knows someone who has been helped by the Rowans.’

Emma added: ‘The work that the Rowans Hospice offers for people in our community is incredible. Most people know someone who might be there themselves, it’s something we all have to face.’

Although Emma isn’t looking forward to staying in the tent, it’ll all be worth it when she gets to celebrate with a nice bath and a curry when the challenge is complete.

Emma and Duncan have raised around £250 so far, but they have high hopes to reach £1,000. To support their efforts for the Rowans Hospice, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emmaxteasdale