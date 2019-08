A MAN with a history of violence was jailed after headbutting a pizza delivery man.

Lewis Dine, 21, of Middle Park Way, Havant, was thrown behind bars for 12 weeks following the assault on Alex Cartwright on December 6, who was also punched.

Picture: PA

He was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after previously denying the assault but changed his plea prior to being sentenced.

Magistrates said Dine had a history of violence with prison the only option due to the seriousness of the offence.