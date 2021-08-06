On Sunday, Havant based Angel Radio began broadcasting on a new DAB multiplex to four Channel Islands.

Digital radio listeners in Jersey, Guernsey, Herm, and Sark can now tune in, with Alderney able to join them in a few weeks.

From left, founder Tony Smith, Anne Billingsley, Pete Cross, and Joan Adams. Angel Radio in Havant provides a radio lifeline for elderly listeners all over the world. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Tony Smith, station manager, said: ‘In 1997 when Fred Dinenage accidentally blew up our transmitter, who would have thought that 24 years later we would be broadcasting on over 20 transmitters dotted around the UK.

‘I’m delighted to welcome our new listeners on the Channel Islands to our extended Angel Radio family.’

Ofcom also announced on Monday that the station’s broadcast licence has been extended to 2027.

Tony added: ‘When so many of the UK’s radio stations are becoming clones of each other, and all sounding very similar, it’s wonderful to be the radio service that stands out from the rest. Long may it continue.’

