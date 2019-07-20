Havant raft race hosted by pub this weekend will be ‘carnage,’ landlord says

A Havant pub is hoping no visitors wet their whistle today - as regulars look to stay afloat during an annual raft race.

The Ship Inn, in Langstone Road, Havant, will be hosting a raft race around Emsworth Harbour at 2:45pm.

More than 15 rafts will be entering the race, the largest number of entries in the event's six year history, according to landlord Mark Dawson.

He said: '’Previous years have seen the rafts go about out about 100 meters into Emsworth Harbour, do some turns, and come back - this year we wanted to make it more of a challenge, because the guys put so much effort into their rafts.

'So we have added lots of figures of eight.

'It's going to be carnage.'

The event is held to support the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, with money being raised through raft crews paying an entry fee, as well as a pitch-and-put and tombola taking place across the day.

More than £1,000 has been raised for the lifeboat charity, with members of its search and rescue team in attendance at the event.

Mark added: 'They have come down to enjoy the day - hopefully they won't be needed to do any rescuing.'

Awards, including beer and sparkling wine, will be handed out to the fastest four-man and six-man or more crews at 4pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a BBQ and live music until 6pm, with a Tiki bar serving special cocktails remaining open until 9pm.