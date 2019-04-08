Havant singing workshop will celebrate World Voice Day with sea shanties, musical theatre and more

Have your say

ADULT singers are being encouraged to celebrate World Voice Day by uniting to exercise their vocal talents.

In a special workshop at The Pallant Centre in Havant on April 14 enthusiasts of all abilities are invited to have a crack at singing a series of different genres.

The gathering will be led by DiElle Hannah, director of the Fareham-based music school Igloo Music UK, but will feature Becki Short of Omni Arts, Lorraine Howden of Solent Sounds and shanty singer Simon Cattermole.

As a result musical theatre, sea shanties, world music and barbershop will all make an appearance.

Registration for the event dubbed the Vocal Variety Workshop, which costs £10 to attend and will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm, closes at 2pm on April 11.

Proceeds from tea and coffee on the day will go toward St Faith’s Church’s Big Build renovation campaign.

World Voice Day takes place on Tuesday, April 16.

To sign up to the workshop, go to igloomusic.co.uk