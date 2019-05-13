Havant teen shaves her head to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital after they helped save her cousin’s life

A HAIRDRESSER has had her locks shaved off to raise money for the hospital that helped save her cousin’s life.

Nancy Yetman was just three when she suffered two mini-strokes and was referred to Great Ormond Street in London.

Now her cousin Keeley Fitzpatrick, from Havant, is helping to give back to the famous children’s hospital by having her hair shaved.

The 17-year-old has had her luscious locks, which stretched halfway down her back, lopped off at the Treat Your Skin Saloon in North Street, where she is an apprentice hairdresser, on Saturday.

Keeley said: 'My cousin went in Great Ormond Street hospital last year, she had two mini strokes and I thought I wanted to do something for her.

'Last year I did a sky dive, so this year I wanted to do something to top that.

'My hair currently goes down to the midpoint of my back and all of it is coming off. I'm going to donate the hair to Little Princess Trust.’

'I have raised just over £1150 so far, that's amazing. All the money I'm raising will go to Great Ormond Street.’

Little Princess Trust is a charity which specialises in giving real hair wigs to children and young people who have suffered hair loss.

Treat Your Skin opened its doors to the public for anyone who wanted to come down and watch Keeley have her hair chopped off.

She added: 'It was a spur of the moment idea really, I decided to do it last month.

'My cousin is doing better, she is still getting treatment and is in the care of Great Ormond Street hospital. She will need an operation when she is about nine which will hopefully sort it all out. But she is doing better than she was.

'We have got lots of people coming down to the saloon to watch my get my hair shaved. It will be quite quick I think.’

Keeley has set up a JustGiving page so people can donate to Great Ormond Street – you can find that by clicking the link here