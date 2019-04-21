A WOMAN inspired by the charity that helped her out of isolation has raised hundreds of pounds for the cause with a benefit concert.

Megan Wilson’s life ‘changed’ when she was invited to attend Havant teen Lewis Hine's feel-good Friend Finder prom at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Performers including Megan Wilson holding up their Friend Finder t-shirts at a concert in aid of the charity at the Springwood Community Centre in Waterlooville. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (300319-35)

For the first time the 19-year-old, who has autism and battles up to 30 seizures every day, was able to party with youngsters who have conditions like hers.

Now she will give back – after raising £500 for the cause raised with a concert she held at Springwood Community Centre last month.

‘Apart from a few hiccups, everything went smoothly and absolutely as planned,’ she said.

‘I’m so pleased that the money will be put towards proms and events that will get kids out of isolation and get them out of dark places.’

Megan Wilson with the bouquet of flowers given to her by Emma and Lewis Hine

Megan's concert featured performances from a host of local acts and some of her friends.

One visitor was so touched by the ‘beautiful show’ and its motives that she donated a whopping £200 to Megan’s fundraising pot for Friend Finder.

Every year, the event puts on a special prom night for youngsters with life-limiting illnesses who are unable to go to those organised by their schools.

The 89-year-old donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: ‘[Megan] put a lot of effort into organising the concert and everybody worked so hard on the day.

‘The singers and the dancers were absolutely supreme and it was a beautiful show.

‘For Megan to do that for Lewis and his charity was so kind.’

Lewis Hine, who is now 18, previously gave the concert his backing in The News.

His mum, Emma, said she and Lewis were ‘so proud’ of Megan for putting the gig on and presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

Lewis, who also experiences serious health issues, has dedicated his teenage years to providing others like him with an outlet to make friends and have fun.

He has written his own book, Looking at the Stars, and was the subject of a CBBC My Life documentary which explored his life so far.