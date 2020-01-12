Havant woman who went missing after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital has been found

A WOMAN who went missing after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital has been found.

Carlie Murphy, 37, from Havant, was last seen around 4pm on Wednesday after she left the hospital in Cosham.

Picture: PA

Police have now confirmed that she has been found, following the public appeal.

READ MORE: Appeal to find man last seen in Portsmouth who has been missing for two days

Hampshire Police tweeted: ‘Thank you, as always, to everyone who shared our appeal and has been keeping an eye out for her.’

Have you seen anyone matching her description? Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44200013608.

READ MORE: Safety fears after crash outside Portsmouth nursery sees Uber car slam into a garden wall

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.