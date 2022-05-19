Alison Lashly is raising money for Lymphoma Action, who have supported her since her diagnosis in May 2020. She also held an event last year.

She said: ‘To give back to those that helped me, I put this raffle together last year and raised over £1,500 for a fantastic charity.

‘It made May 27, 2021. a much more positive day.

Alison Lashly was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma on May 27, 2020, and is running a cake raffle for a charity close to her heart.

‘It was received so well last year, I thought why stop there?’

Prizes on offer include a three-layer cake and a loaf drizzle cake.

It has been a long journey for Ms Lashly to get to this point.

She was diagnosed at 27 years old, and is urging people to check themselves for symptoms and not to fall into the same trap as her.

Ms Lashly added: ‘This time two years ago I was preparing for the hospital appointment that would turn my world upside down, and be the start of six months chemotherapy treatment.

‘Now I am 18 months in remission, and back baking in return for donations to an amazing charity that supported me so much.’

People in Havant and Portsmouth can enter the cake raffle via Ms Lashly’s JustGiving page until May 26, with tickets being drawn the day after.

Sarah Thorn, community and partnerships manager at Lymphoma Action. said 53 people in the UK receive a diagnosis everyday, and is overjoyed about Ms Lashly’s fundraising.

She said: ‘We want to say a huge well done to Alison.