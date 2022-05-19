Organiser Alison Lashly, from Havant, is running a raffle for the second year in a row, with all proceeds going to Lymphoma Action.

A cause close to her heart, Alison was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma on May 27, 2020.

She said: ‘To give back to those that helped me, I put this raffle together last year and raised over £1,500 for a fantastic charity and it made May 27, 2021 a much more positive day.

‘It was received so well last year, I thought why stop there? Tickets to enter will be £2 each and all money raised will be donated to Lymphoma Action.’

This year’s raffle prizes include a huge three-layer cake, a loaf drizzle cake, two 12-cupcake boxes and two six-cupcake boxes.

Alison added: ‘This time two years ago I was preparing for the hospital appointment that would turn my world upside down and be the start of six months chemotherapy treatment. Now I am 18 months in remission and back baking in return for donations to an amazing charity that supported me so much.

‘I was diagnosed at 27, I had never considered my symptoms could be cancer, I want to make sure others don’t fall into the same trap and urge everyone of every age to always get anything they are unsure about checked out.”