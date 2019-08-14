Have you seen missing Portsmouth man Craig Dunstane?

Police have issued an appeal for help in finding a Portsmouth man who has been missing since this morning.

Craig Dunstane was last seen in Almondsbury Road in Paulsgrove at about 8.30am and police are concerned for his welfare.

Craig Dunstane. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The 26-year-old has been described as white, large build, with curly hair.

He was last seen wearing grey/black trousers, and a pink or light-coloured shirt. He also has a sleeve tattoo on his arm, but this will be covered up by the shirt.

If you have seen him or have any information about where he is, call police on 101 quoting incident 438 of 14/08/19.

