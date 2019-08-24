Have you seen missing Terry Jupe from Hayling Island?

Have your say

A MAN who may be suffering from dementia has gone missing and police are concerned for his welfare.

Terry Jupe, 74, from Hayling Island, was last seen yesterday morning.

Have you seen Terry Jupe? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Terry may be suffering from dementia and his family are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

He is described as:

• White

• 5 ft 10 in

• Medium build

• Black hair

• Unshaven

He normally wears a black leather baseball cap and carries a green rucksack. He may be wearing black tracksuit bottoms.

Terry often visits Havant town centre.

Have you seen him?

If you have seen Terry since he went missing or know where he might be, please call 101 and quote 44190300676