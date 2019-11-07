A SCHOOLS partnership on Hayling Island has announced a new annual fireworks display.

The island's parent-teacher association, Hi-5, will stage the event for the first time at 7pm on Saturday, November 9 at Hayling College.

It will accompany the association’s popular Christmas market, which raises funds for the island's four primary schools and one secondary school.

Organisers say up to 50 stalls will feature in the market, with as many as 3,000 tickets on sale for the whole event, running from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Bosses announced the Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Old Portsmouth, will get a free stall after it was trashed by burglars in September.

It will give people at the event a sneak preview of its 2019 panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, as members perform extracts of the show.

Lou Earp, from organisers Hi-5, said: ‘We’re so glad that Groundlings, along with our many other stallholders, are able to join us.

‘We really felt for the theatre after the damage caused and wanted to do something to show our support.

‘Groundlings is such an asset to so many local people.

‘After such an awful incident we felt it only right to offer them the stall for free.’

A free bus to and from the event will call at the college, Mengham Corner, Sandy Point, Beachlands and the Barley Mow.

Services begin at Mengham Corner, near Sainsbury’s, at 4.33pm – with the last service to the Barley Mow leaving Hayling College at 8.10pm.

Tickets for the event are £6 per adult and children under the age of 16 can get in for free.

All children must be accompanied by an adult and no dogs or sparklers are allowed in.

