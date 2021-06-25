Hayling Island areas set to close to public as student military officers carry out training at Sinah Common and Eastoke Beach
AREAS of Hayling Island will be closed to the public next week as military students carry out training.
Part of Sinah Common and Eastoke Beach will be cordoned off between Tuesday, June 29, and Thursday, July 1 for the educational exercise.
This is to keep the public and students safe, says Havant Borough Council.
Officers in training from the Royal Military Academy (RMA) in Sandhurst will be visiting the area as part of their studies into the Allied landings on D-Day.
Cllr Narinder Bains, Havant Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet lead for community safety, said: ‘We have discussed the plans with the RMA and, like any school or college, they are permitted to hold educational visits like this by the current coronavirus regulations.
‘As their party may include officers in uniform and military vehicles it is important residents are aware of what’s happening on the beach and are confident all safety considerations have been taken care of.
‘It is also important to stress that the visit is purely for the education of the students and there will be no displays or demonstrations for the public.’