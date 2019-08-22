Hayling Island charity's hot meals for elderly saved by council funding and donations

A charity in Havant will continue to offer hot meals to the elderly thanks to council funding.

Age Concern Hayling Island, 14 Webb Lane, secured more than £24,000 from Havant Borough Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) fund to refurbish its kitchen.

The charity also raised funds towards the project totalling more than £11,000.

Bob Hollingworth, who project managed the refurbishment on behalf of Age Concern Hayling Island, said: ‘Age Concern Hayling Island has massively benefited from this kitchen refurbishment.

‘Our updated kitchen facility is now future proofed so we can continue to help the elderly in our community.

‘We are always looking for willing volunteers to come and join our organisation in capacities ranging from cooks and kitchen helpers to mini-bus drivers and bus helpers.’

The charity runs three lunch clubs a week, with 35 volunteers providing hot meals for local elderly residents.