The family fun and live music event will take place at Lily’s Bar on October 30.

Money raised will go to support the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary, which provides ex-working donkeys with a safe and peaceful environment.

There are 23 retired and rescue donkeys at the sanctuary who will benefit from the fundraising event.

Rusty the donkey with volunteer Phill Upshall (left) and Martin Nash fom Lily's Bar (right)

Sugar Fest 21 will start with a children’s party from 12pm until 2pm, followed by seven live bands and activities including a raffle, a charity game show, and a head shaving fundraiser running until 11pm.

Adult wristbands are £3 and children go free.

Phill Upshall, a volunteer at the sanctuary, said: ‘People are so kind in helping us look after our 23 retired and rescued donkeys.

‘We intend to have a live nativity at the sanctuary with donkeys and sheep during our Xmas open days.’

