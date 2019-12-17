Hayling Island family group one of 10 good causes across Havant reaping rewards from Lottery Community Fund

GOOD causes across Havant are celebrating after more than £9,000 was shared out from the borough’s own Lottery Community Fund.

Grants were dished out to 10 lucky groups to fund new equipment, help organise events and provide ongoing activities to keep people healthy and happy in the borough. The cash comes from the council-run lottery.

Simon Jenkins from Havant Borough Council and Heart of Hayling Boxing Club, which received a grant from the Lottery Community Fund

Scooping the top grant of £2,500 was Home-Start Hayling Island, which plans to use the funds to continue supporting families on the island over the next year.

A family group has been run by the organisation on Hayling Island for 13 years and they said it is always well attended.

Sarah Emery, chairman of the Havant Local Action Team, said: ‘The demographics of Hayling Island can result in families being isolated, some living in temporary housing that is designated as holiday accommodation.

‘There are parent and toddler groups in some areas but, attended by parents who appear to be confident and coping well, these can appear to be unwelcoming and daunting for parents who struggle to manage their children’s behaviour, their own mental illness or lack of confidence. Our supportive closed group is a stepping stone to these other groups.’

The team is on the lookout for volunteers to do home visiting, support groups as well as marketing and fundraising to support the growing need across Havant.

A grant of £799.50 was given to the Heart of Hayling Boxing Club, and one member of the group said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be able to purchase the kit that our aspiring boxers need, thank you so much for the grant which will enable us to do this.’

Also awarded £600, a member from the Many Shades of Grey Walking Football Club added: ‘This will help immensely in promoting our attendance at Walking Football festivals next year.’

The Community Fund is a grant scheme using funding from sales in the Havant Borough Community Lottery.

From every ticket sold, 10 per cent goes to this fund along with 50 per cent of each ticket going to the player’s chosen good cause.

For more, visit havantlottery.co.uk or call 023 9319 0011.