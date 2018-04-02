Hayling Island festival of kitesurfing to be bigger than ever this year

Have your say

IT’S set to return ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.

Now in its sixth year, the UK’s biggest kitesurfing and live music festival – the Kitesurfing Armada – will return to the south coast.

Last year's Kitesurfing Armada Festival off Hayling Island ''Picture: Habibur Rahman (170711-056)

The launch of the event, which will take place on Hayling Island in June, brings with it the news the size of the festival site is being expanded.

Kitesurfing Armada founder, Dan Charlish, said: ‘We’re really looking forward to coming back to Hayling to deliver the festival once again.

‘It was fantastic to see everyone enjoying all the live music and getting into the summer festival vibe last year.

‘This time around we’ve got even more great bands lined up, alongside all the other fun features and entertainment.

Richard Branson kitesurfing off Hayling

‘There’s family zones, yoga and hot tubs, great food and beer and even a pro BMX display team, where the kids can have a go.

‘And of course, lots of awesome kitesurfing to watch on the water.’

More than 6,000 people attended the festival last year.

It was launched in 2013 with Virgin founder Richard Branson visiting the island.

The company sponsored the Armada for five years and it’s now looking for a new title sponsor.

The festival has raised more than £180,000 for good causes and this year the Armada Trust will be collecting on-site to help charities.

Havant Borough councillor for Hayling East, Leah Turner, said: ‘The council delighted to be welcoming the Kitesurfing Armada Festival back to Hayling Island.

The event has become a key fixture on the borough’s calendar and this year is raising money to support the Hayling 1st Responders, a charity close to the hearts of islanders.’

The festival will take place on Hayling beach from June 22-24.

Register online for free tickets at kitesurfingarmada.com.