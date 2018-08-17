A HOLIDAY park operator has named Hayling Island the best place in the UK to spot seal pups this year.

The claim from Away Resorts comes after the firm carried out research into how many British holidaymakers want to see more wildlife on their next break.

A grey seal pup. Picture: Geograph / Julian Dowse (labelled for reuse)

The poll showed that was the desire of 84 per cent of people – and Away Resorts have made a top-10 list of UK destinations to turn it into a reality.

Accompanying an animated run-through it has made of the locations, above, Away Resorts said: ‘Fluffy little grey seal pups can be spotted during the breeding season from late November to early January near Langstone Harbour, Hayling Island.

‘Around the harbour perimeter you might be lucky enough to see some seal pups, however, they are likely to be seen during good weather conditions with a sunny sky and calm winds.’

Testament to the animal’s population around Hayling Island, there is a Solent Seals Code of Conduct spotters are expected to follow – which was drawn up after the first harbour sighting in 1994.

Since then a small population has established and there were about 50 seals regularly spotted in the harbour in 2015.

Written by Chichester Harbour Conservancy, Langstone Harbour Board and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, the code says you should:

:: Stay 100m away from the seal and only get a closer look with binoculars

:: Limit observation to 10 minutes

:: If on a boat, move away from a seal at slow speed, immediately, if it shows any sign of avoidance or disturbed behaviour

:: Move parallel to the animal so not to disturb it if on the water

:: Always allow the seal an escape route

:: Never come between a mother and her pup

:: Never land a vessel at a seal resting site. They can become dangerous if they perceive a threat

:: Finally, if you see an injured marine mammal call the British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 or 07787 433412

This advice is backed by Away Resorts, which manages Mill Rythe Holiday Village on Havant Road, Hayling Island.