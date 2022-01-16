Harry Silver, 20, was riding his new Peugeot Speedfighter in Havant Road, Hayling Island, near Applegreen petrol station at 2pm when the horrific crash happened on December 29.

Harry said he slowed at the junction for the Billy Trail car park as a Nissan Note pulled out ‘in front’ turning right to head south as Harry headed north.

Moped rider Harry Silver broke his right leg in a crash with a car on Hayling Island. Picture: Harry Silver

A collision then took place as Harry was forced to swerve before hitting the rear off-side of the vehicle.

Speaking of the impact after the crash, Harry said: ‘My right leg got caught between my moped and his car and my right femur instantly broke straightaway.

‘As soon as the crash happened I looked down at my leg and knew.’

An off-duty paramedic and an off-duty doctor were nearby and came to his aid. The paramedic told Harry his leg was at a 45-degree angle.

Harry spent several days at Queen Alexandra Hospital and underwent surgery on his leg with a metal rod installed.

His uncle George Brown, who bought the scooter with Harry’s nan, has now revealed Harry is out of hospital recovering at his Hayling Island home.

‘Harry is back at home and has started his recovery. He is trying to move his leg but is finding it difficult to bend his knee,’ George said.

‘As a usually active person he is struggling with not being able to move much. Not having much mobility and being almost bed-bound is not easy for an active 20-year-old.’

The incident has thrown his new job as a pizza delivery driver into jeopardy as his moped and riding clothes - worth about £1,200 in all - have been wrecked.

Mum Kerry Silver, 45, said the NHS staff had been ‘spot on’ in looking after Harry.

