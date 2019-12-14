A WOMAN has been rescued from the water off Hayling Island bridge.

Police are responding to reports that another person is in the water.

Breaking news

The incident has sparked a major emergency service respond including paramedics, firefighters as well as coastguard.

The A3023 Langstone Road is partially blocked northbound this afternoon as a result.

READ MORE: Road closed after falling tree hits van in Hampshire

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 1.21pm with reports of a person in difficulty in the water off Hayling Island bridge (Langstone Road).

‘Emergency services have attended and a woman has been safely recovered from the water. She is currently with the ambulance service.

‘It has been reported that there may be another person in the water. As such, emergency services are remaining at the scene and searches are continuing.

‘The road is currently blocked as a result of this, so we advise people to avoid the area at this time.

‘If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 and quote incident 434, or speak to an officer in the area.’

Providing a later update on Facebook, Hayling Island Police said that the search was continuing – and that the woman rescued from water had been taken to hospital.

They posted: ‘Searches in the water around the Hayling Island bridge continue at this time. As previously mentioned, a woman was rescued from the water. She is safe and well and in hospital.

‘We still believe there may have been someone else in the water who emergency services are yet to locate.

‘If you entered the water at around 1.20pm near the bridge this afternoon but have since managed to get out, then please call 101 and quote incident 434 so we can ensure you are safe and well and eliminate you from our enquiries.’

Follow all our updates in our live blog here.