Hayling Island road closed as Southern Water deals with burst pipe

A ROAD has been closed after a sewer pipe burst on Hayling Island this morning.

Southern Water is carrying out a full clean up in Fishery Lane and a diversion is currently in place.

The organisation has also assured customers the sewage has not polluted nearby water.

Southern Water tweeted: ‘We’re continuing to deal with the burst sewer pipe in Fishery Lane, Hayling Island. While we carry out repairs and a full clean up, the road is closed and a diversion is in place.

‘We’d like to assure customers the pollution was contained and the harbour, boating lake & beaches remain unaffected. We’re sorry for any disruption our work and tankers are causing, and thank everyone for their patience while we work as quickly and safely as possible.’

It comes after disputes between residents and Southern Water over previous sewage leaks.

