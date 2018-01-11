Head of city-based betting service signs up for the Pompey CEO Sleepout

Have your say

THE boss behind a popular national betting service has pledged his support to the Pompey CEO Sleepout.

Peter Higgins will join city business heads when they bed down for a sponsored sleep at Fratton Park on April 16.

Mr Higgins – whose Portsmouth-based firm the Betting Room supplies services to stadia across the UK – will team up with scores of city figureheads in raising cash for a trio of causes fighting homelessness.

Ahead of the fixture, he says Portsmouth residents have the power to make a real change through donating to the effort.

Mr Higgins said: ‘Sleeping on Fratton Park does nothing to solve the problem but hopefully it creates further awareness of the issue and may prompt people to be a bit more considerate when they see people in such a condition.

‘The reality is most people are already under pressure with their own costs of living increasing and disposable income decreasing.

‘But the people of Portsmouth consistently show they can make anything happen when there is a need.

‘Therefore whatever people can do, not matter how small, is a help.’

Money raised from the event will go toward charities Pompey in the Community, the Society of St James and the CEO Sleepout – the national figurehead for sleepout events across the country.

Mr Higgins said he decided to get involved after hearing how a friend’s neighbour became homeless.

He said: ‘This guy went from working nine to five and looking after his family to sleeping in doorways.

‘It put some perspective on a situation we read about but do little about.’

Bosses already participating in the sleepout include Pompey CEO Mark Catlin, city hospitals chief Mark Cubbon, leader of Portsmouth City Council Donna Jones and editor of The News, Mark Waldron.

If you lead a business, you can sign up by visiting ceosleepoutuk.com/portsmouth. Alternatively, to donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/pitcceo.