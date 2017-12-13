Head to the pub for fundraising sing-along

Have your say

UKULELE fans should head to the Spice Island pub tonight for a festive fundraiser.

Portsmouth Music Academy is putting on the sing-along event in aid of anti-human trafficking charity Stella’s Voice.

Around 15 to 20 players are expected along with a live band.

Shaun Hall, who helps run the academy, said: ‘It would fantastic to see people so we can help a fantastic cause at a time of year where the vulnerable are often overlooked.’

The evening, in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, starts at 7.30pm and runs until 10pm.