On December 10, Eden Project Communities teamed up with Pompey in the Community (ITC) as well as an array of local charities to help host a winter warmer event at Fratton Park in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The aim of the event was to share ideas with attendees on how to cook dishes healthy, filling dishes at a low cost, with a two hour cooking session which was at max capacity and a mound of other treats and workshops available – all free of charge.

Molly Newberry, community network developer for Eden Project Communities, was there on the day to oversee the feast.

She said: ‘They cooked a lovely big dahl, a veg curry, handmade roti’s and we all ate together at the end. There was also soup available and loads of cakes, biscuits, tea, coffee, hot chocolate and mince pies and fruit – it was an absolute bounty of lovely stuff!

‘People were shocked and amazed it was free, there was a really lovely community atmosphere which happens when lots of people come together because they care. It was very heart warming and exactly what we wanted it to be.’

The event played host to a variety of Portsmouth-based food organisations who attended, donated and shared their services on the day. With FoodCycle donating vegetables, Diggin’ Roots who provided soup and sustainably grown produce, Loaves of Love who offer free baking sessions to people in the community, the inclusive community group Chat Over Chai and more.

‘We partner with lots of amazing local organisations because they’ve got lots of local links, and they’re doing such great work that we want even more local people to know what they're offering,’ added Molly.

‘They brought some wonderful people along and quite a few different families arrived which was lovely. It was such a great offer to be at Pompey in the Community with such a great community kitchen space too.’