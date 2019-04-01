Heartbreaking Mother’s Day tribute to missing Portsmouth beauty therapist Sarah Wellgreen from her son

THE son of a beauty therapist who has been missing for seven months has shared an emotional tribute to her on Mother's Day.

Sarah Wellgreen, 47, split her time between Portsmouth and Kent, and worked part-time at Puresun in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Sarah Wellgreen was last seen in New Ash Green, Sevenoaks, on October 9

She was last seen in New Ash Green, Kent, on October 9 and was reported missing on October 11.

Yesterday marked the first Mother’s Day her son Lewis Burdett has spent since Ms Wellgreen went missing.

He marked the occasion by saying that his mum is ‘still loved, still missed’.

READ MORE: Search for missing Portsmouth beauty therapist Sarah Wellgreen extends to woodland near Bluewater Shopping Centre

Lewis posted the following tribute on Facebook yesterday: ‘The memory of you shall never pass away.

‘I won't let the tears ruin the smiles that you've given me.

‘Your memories will always keep me smiling.

‘Just goes to show in a blink of an eye, everything can change.

‘Still loved, still missed.

‘Happy Mother’s Day Mum.’

This is not the first time Lewis has shared an emotional tribute for his mother.

READ MORE: Sarah Wellgreen: Son of missing Portsmouth beauty therapist writes heartfelt letter on his birthday

Earlier this year he posted a heartfelt letter on social media on his birthday on February 1.

Lewis said he was trying to ‘carry on and be strong’ but wished ‘the nightmare would end’.

The family have also celebrated Ms Wellgreen’s 47th birthday in her absence on December 14.

Sarah’s former partner Ben Lacomba, 38, from New Ash Green in Kent, has been charged with her murder.

He will go on trial later this year after pleading not guilty at a previous hearing.

Family members have appealed for help to find Sarah on social media, while police have asked anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage from the day she disappeared to come forward.

A crowdfunding page set up to help Sarah’s family has raised £2,550 so far.

Police combed an area near Bluewater in Dartford in November last year during the search for Ms Wellgreen.

The only item missing from her home was her black iPhone 4.