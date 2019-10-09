HUNDREDS of tributes have been made to 17-year-old Teegan Barnard after her heartbroken family announced her death.

New mum Teegan, from Leigh Park, was left in a critical condition for weeks after the complicated birth of her son Parker, and sadly did not make a recovery.

Teegan Barnard, 17, with her mum Abbie Hallawell

She died on Monday after a month in intensive care.

Her family have spoken of their gratitude following a fundraising campaign which saw the Leigh Park community working together to raise thousands of pounds to support them.

READ MORE: Latest health news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

A statement from Teegan’s family said: ‘How can we put into words how grateful we all are for the love, support and donations you have all sent to our family?

Teegan's auntie supporting the fundraising

‘We thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts and send lots of love back to you all.

‘Our hearts are broken as we have lost Teegan, she is so special to us all. All we can say is, what a community.’

Friends, supporters and acquaintances have been ‘turning Facebook pink’ for Teegan by changing their profile pictures in memory of her, and there are still fundraising events planned to go ahead in the coming weeks.

This includes a sponsored sleepout and a charity boxing match, which follow previous successful events including a charity ride by members of the travelling community.

The fundraising page set up by acquaintance Emma Stanley can be found at facebook.com/donate/543328173076392.