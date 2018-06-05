Heatwave sparks calls to charity

A HEATWAVE sparked three calls to an animal cruelty charity about dogs in hot cars.

The calls received in Hampshire make up a total of 300 calls in England and Wales to the RSPCA between May 28 and Sunday.

Temperatures had hit the mid-20s across the country. The charity is warning people should still call 999 if they see a dog in distress.

Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign manager Holly Barber, who works for the RSPCA, said: ‘It’s difficult to understand why we are still receiving so many calls when the weather improves and why owners are still dicing with their pet’s lives.

‘It’s simple — never leave your pet alone in a hot environment. Whether you’re popping into the shop for a newspaper or nipping into a pharmacy to pick up a prescription, please don’t take the risk.

‘Last week, we had more than 300 calls about animals in hot environments and this figure should be zero.’

Lisa Hens, RSPCA dog welfare expert, said: ‘Never leave an animal in a car, caravan, conservatory or outbuilding when it’s warm outside as temperatures can quickly rise, even when it doesn’t feel that hot.

‘For example, when it’s 22C outside, within an hour the temperature can reach 47C inside a vehicle, which can result in death.

‘In an emergency, please dial 999 to report a dog in a hot car to police as they have the power to enter a vehicle to free the dog.

‘Sadly, the RSPCA has been made aware of far too many animals perishing.’