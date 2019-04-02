Help needed for sight loss confidence scheme

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help improve the confidence and independence of visually impaired people living in the area.

The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association offers the My Guide service where a trained, sighted guide, is partnered with someone with sight loss and helps them to run errands or use public transport to build confidence.

Manager Laura Robertson said: ‘Introducing a My Guide into someone’s life makes a real difference. In volunteering a couple of hours a week, it can make the seemingly impossible, possible for a service user.’

For more information visit guidedogs.org.uk/) and click on Volunteering or call 01189 838 892.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​