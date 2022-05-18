Help solve a murder - on stage at Titchfield Festival Theatre - and raise money for QA Hospital's Renal Unit

Franchesca Nicholson from Fareham is directing the show in memory of her mum, Deborah.

The 34-year-old chose to raise funds for the Renal Unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham to ‘thank the team and allow them to carry on the amazing work they do to support others.’

Set in the 1920s, But Why Bump off Barnaby? is a comedy-drama where the audience can guess the murderer in the interval by making a donation.

But Why Bump off Barnaby? is at Titchfield Festival Theatre in June 2022, fundraising for the renal unit at QA Hospital

Franchesca said: ‘On Friday, January 24, 2020, my mum Deborah passed away. She had been admitted to hospital with an infection, which later turned out to be sepsis.

‘She was rushed to the Renal Unit when it began to affect her organs and spent about a week in there before passing away.

‘During that time, the staff were so caring, they worked so hard and gave mum the best care we could ask for.

‘They were respectful, friendly and supportive to not just my mum, but my family too.

Franchesca Nicholson (right) from Fareham with her mum Deborah, who died in January 2020.

‘When they called in the early hours of the morning to say she had deteriorated, the team were there to greet us and explain.

‘They gave us time with mum even after her passing to allow myself, my father, sister and my mum’s two brothers to say goodbye.

‘They made such a difficult time slightly easier and despite her passing, I know they worked so hard to try and save her. We couldn’t fault them in any way.’

Franchesca was inspired by her mum to take up acting at seven years old, following a period of bullying.

‘I was shy, badly bullied and had a stutter which knocked my confidence. Mum wanted to help and suggested giving drama a go, which I took to quickly and loved.

‘It has given me confidence over the years and has become a big enjoyment in my life.

‘Both of my parents came to every show I was in and have always been so supportive.

‘I can’t think of a better way to thank and honour her memory than in this way.’

The play runs from Wednesday 13 to Saturday, July 23 at Titchfield Festival Theatre.