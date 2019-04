From fish and chips to Indian you are spoilt for choice when it comes to options in the city. So to help you narrow down your choice. Here are 11 of the best according to TripAdvisor.

1. Croxton's This restaurant in Palmerston Road, Southsea, does food delivery on Deliveroo if you want to order a takeaway. It is one of the best in the city according to TripAdvisor with a five star rating based on 88 reviews. JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Andre's This Southsea establishment in Osborne Road offers takeaway and delivery through Deliveroo if you fancy more of a quick bite or a baguette. It has a five star rating based on 195 reviews on TripAdvisor. Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Baffled Coffee Located in Fawcett Road this cafe offers delivery through Deliveroo. It has a five star rating on TripAdvisor based on 157 reviews on the website. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Nemrut This Turkish restaurant in Albert Road, Southsea, offers food delivery. It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 349 reviews on the website. Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more