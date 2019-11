We decided to look back through The News archives to see if we could find some of the old drinking establishments that are sadly no-longer part of the city having closed down over the years. Here are 42 lost pubs that we found:

1. The Admiralty Tavern This boozer was on Spring Street, it survived being bombed during World War II. It's death kneel came in 1987 when it was demolished to make way for the Cascades Shopping Centre.

2. The Air Balloon Designed by famed architect A H Bone, this pub was situated on the corner of Flying Bull Lane. It closed in 2005 and was badly damaged in an arson attack in 2007. It is now a mixture of office space and private accommodation.

3. The Alma Arms This pub had been part of the community in Highland Road since at least the mid-19th century. It closed in June 2015 to be converted into flats.

4. The Avenue Hotel Located on Twyford Avenue in Stamshaw, this was another one of A E Cogswell's boozers. Designed for the Pike Spicer brewery it offered bed and breakfast until its closure in early 2012. It has since been turned into apartments.

