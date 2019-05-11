Here are the 10 finalists for our Nursery of the Year award 2019 

So who do you want to win the coveted award? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon published in The News back to us on, stating the full name, address and voting number of the nursery you wish to vote for. Closing date for nominations is Saturday, May 18. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

1. Good Manors This nursery at Manor Lodge, Church Path, Fareham

2. Hopscotch Day Nursery This nursery in the High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent

3. Little Explorers Pre-school and nursery This nursery in Heritage Business Park, Heritage Way, Gosport

4. Pebbles Pre-school This nursery in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea

