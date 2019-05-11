Nursery of the year final 10

Here are the 10 finalists for our Nursery of the Year award 2019 

OUR Nursery of the Year competition is down to the final 10 but there is still time to help your favourite lift the award for 2019. 

So who do you want to win the coveted award? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon published in The News back to us on, stating the full name, address and voting number of the nursery you wish to vote for. Closing date for nominations is Saturday, May 18. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

This nursery at Manor Lodge, Church Path, Fareham, has made the top 10 finalists for the 2019 nursery of the year award. Will you be voting for it?

1. Good Manors

This nursery in the High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, has made the top 10 finalists for the 2019 nursery of the year award. Will you be voting for it?

2. Hopscotch Day Nursery

This nursery in Heritage Business Park, Heritage Way, Gosport, has made the top 10 finalists for the 2019 nursery of the year award. Will you be voting for it?

3. Little Explorers Pre-school and nursery

This nursery in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, has made the top 10 finalists for the 2019 nursery of the year award. Will you be voting for it?

4. Pebbles Pre-school

