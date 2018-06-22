Here are the best pictures of Portsmouth pooches on Bring Your Dog To Work Day

Today is the best day of the year and no we don’t mean Christmas!

It is Bring Your Dog To Work Day, a day that all animal loves have surely been counting down to - I know I have.

Created by charity HOWND, the event encourages people across the nation to bring their four-legged pals into the office all in the name of raising money.

The charity said: ‘All proceeds this year go to dog rescue charity All Dogs Matter, a charity that rehomes hundreds of dogs every year in London and Norfolk. We welcome all businesses from all industries to join in the fun!’

HOWND also say that bringing your dog to work could have some positive benefits for employee productivity and wellbeing, if you needed more convincing to bring your loyal pooch into the office.

You can help raise money for All Dogs Matter by making an online donation, uploading your logo (businesses) or photo (individuals), and of course spreading the word to your friends and family on social media using #BringYourDogToWorkDay.